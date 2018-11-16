Johnny Depp entertained a star-studded crowd at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in Soho, London, on Thursday night (15.11.18).

The 55-year-old actor was joined on stage by Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck, and Imelda May at the iconic venue, where he demonstrated his guitar-playing talents at the event staged in tribute to Chuck Berry.

Johnny was one of Ronnie's special guests for the show, which was created to honour the late singer, who was one of the pioneers of rock and roll music.

Other big-name guests at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club included the likes of Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, as well as Noel Gallagher, designer Stella McCartney, and singer Katherine Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Johnny - who stars alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in the rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires - previously revealed he learned to play the guitar as a way of escaping his abusive childhood.

He recalled: ''I was about 12 years old in the backseat and we were driving down the sort of main boulevard in this little town we lived, and there was a little local concert going on in the parking lot of the grocery store.

''We got stuck at a stop light and there was a band playing. I remember the name of the band, actually, they were called Rocklin Channel.''

Johnny eventually convinced his mother to buy him a guitar and he's been a music fanatic ever since.

The acclaimed actor explained: ''I found a way to escape all the, sort of, nightmare home stuff, you know?

''It was a pretty radical - a pretty unpredictable - household that I lived in. You never knew what was going to be coming next. It might be an ashtray thrown at your head. Or a shoe.''