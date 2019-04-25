Johnny Depp has reportedly embarked on a romance with Polina Glen, a Russian dancer in her 20s.
Johnny Depp is reportedly dating a Russian dancer who is 30 years his junior.
The 55-year-old actor - who was previously married to Amber Heard and Lori Anne Allison and has children Lily-Rose, 19, and Jack, 17, with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis - met Polina Glen at a party in Los Angeles last year and she's now moved into his home in California, and the couple lead a low-key life together.
A source told Daily Mail.com: ''Polina met Johnny at a party in LA. She gets invited to a lot of stuff and ran into him. She's a dancer and a hot girl.
''She was just chilling at the party and didn't know who he was when he came over to introduce himself. They hit it off.
''He's got legal issues with his ex-wife and then here's this beautiful young Russian dancer, that doesn't want anything and doesn't even know who he is. The Russian girls don't know him. They have no clue about actors and people always look different in person.
''When she found out who he was, she was happy.
''She's really sweet and caring. She's very talented. I'm sure Johnny assists but she's off doing her own thing.
''She is very low-key. She goes to her dance choreography from his place and she comes back. I don't think anyone knows she's living there.''
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is even said to be discussing marriage with the brunette beauty.
The source said: ''Polina said that they are going to get married and that he wants to go to Russia to meet her parents.''
The choreographer's exact age is unknown but she is said to only be a few years younger than Johnny's daughter and has no concerns about the age gap between them.
The insider said: ''It's about personality. Who's going to say no to Johnny Depp? The guy's a superstar.''
And the 'Black Mass' star finds it ''refreshing'' to have met a woman who is ''not looking for anything'' from him.
The source said: ''Other women in his life are tearing him apart and it has been very easy for him to fall in love with her.
''She's not looking for anything from him. She's real. She's young. When you're 55 and you meet a twenty-something, there's no drama. It's fresh. You're completely head over heels. She's got a beautiful body.
''She's not a gold-digger. She's very down-to-earth and I think that's why he loves her so much because she's not the LA crowd, she's not looking for money.
''I think for a superstar that's very comforting. Someone that doesn't already know you and wants your money? That's a big thing.'''
