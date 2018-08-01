Johnny Depp has alleged his ex-wife Amber Heard ''punched him twice in the face'' when they were still married.
Johnny Depp has alleged his ex-wife Amber Heard ''punched him twice in the face'' when they were still married.
The 55-year-old actor and the 'Aquaman' star were married for two years from 2015 to 2017 and underwent a turbulent divorce procedure which saw Amber accuse Johnny of being ''verbally and physically abusive'' throughout their relationship.
But now, as part of a libel case in the UK, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has claimed Amber physically assaulted him after he arrived two hours late to her 30th birthday party in 2016.
In court documents obtained by People, Johnny alleges that Amber, now 32, was ''cold towards'' him and began ''criticising'' him after the guests had left.
Johnny claims he was sober when the alleged incident took place, and that Amber - whom he says had been drinking - became ''aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face.''
The 'Edward Scissorhands' star then claims he responded by ''grabbing [her] arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop.''
However, an attorney for Amber has dismissed the allegations as ''totally false'', and claimed his recent lawsuit with a location manager - who is suing him for allegedly punching him on the set of 'City of Lies' - proves his ''state of mind''.
They said: ''These allegations are totally false. One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article about Mr. Depp and the lawsuit filed against him by a location manager, among many other recent news stories and lawsuits, to understand his state of mind.''
In Amber's original divorce filing, she claimed in her version of events from the night of her birthday dinner that Johnny was drunk when he arrived at the restaurant, and that their discussion after guests left turned violent.
She stated at the time: ''Johnny grabbed me by the hair and violently shoved me to the floor. Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting me to stand up.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...