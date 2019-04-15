Johnny Depp has accused ex-wife Amber Heard of producing ''fraudulent pictures'' to help her domestic abuse case against him.

The 55-year-old actor is currently pursuing legal action against his ex-wife - whom he was married to for just over a year before filing for divorce in May 2016 - in a $50 million defamation lawsuit, after she previously accused him of domestic abuse.

And after Amber released a shocking video deposition in which she emotionally described the alleged abuse she endured, Johnny and his legal team have accused her of ''concocting new fake claims of abuse''.

The actor's attorney Adam Waldman told The Blast: ''Having been caught by 19 sworn eyewitness statements, 87 surveillance videotapes, audio tape and photographs faking her claims, Ms. Heard has decided to concoct new fake claims of abuse.''

In Amber's video, she describes an alleged incident in which the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star grabbed her by the hair and thrashed her around, before aiming his abuse at her younger sister.

Amber admitted to having struck Johnny, but claims she did so to prevent him from attacking her sister.

But Adam Waldman claims that after the video, Amber was visited by two police officers trained in domestic violence, who allegedly found nothing during ''two security sweeps of the entire premises''.

He said: ''Yet 25 minutes after the horrific scene described by Ms. Heard and her two friends, two police officers, male and female, trained in domestic abuse and responding to a domestic abuse call observed and interviewed Ms. Heard twice and performed two security sweeps of the entire premises.''

Amber, 32, shows photos in her video deposition that appear to depict the former couple's apartment which had been destroyed in the alleged fight, but Adam claims the images have ''no metadata'' confirming when they were taken, and believes they may have been doctored.

He said: ''Ms. Heard dutifully but fraudulently produced pictures, with no metadata, to the Court purporting to show a 'destroyed' penthouse so she could obtain her temporary restraining order.''

Adam also told The Blast he has lined up witnesses who allege to have seen Amber commit acts of ''serial violence'' against Johnny.

Last week, the 'Aquaman' actress detailed a number of alleged incidents in another court filing, and claimed Johnny was often too ''drunk'' to remember what had happened.

She said: ''About a year into our relationship, I began to witness Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol ... On some occasions, when Johnny simultaneously used both illegal narcotics and prescription medications I have had to get him medical attention. Whenever he was using, I worried for both of us. He would become a totally different person, often delusional and violent. We called that version of Johnny, 'the Monster'.

''Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. ... Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong.''