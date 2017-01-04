Johnny Depp believes Amber Heard is seeking more money in their divorce settlement to ''extend her fifteen minutes of fame''.
The 30-year-old actress and the 52-year-old actor reached an agreement in August last year, which would see the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor pay Amber $7 million in their divorce settlement, but Amber has since requested to receive a larger pay out, which Johnny claims is a bid to stay in the spotlight.
According to legal documents from Johnny's team, which were obtained last month and have been detailed on E! News, they state: ''Amber is now courting renewed media attention with this unnecessary Request for Order. Her application is not only a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame but also a waste of the Court's limited time and resources and an embarrassing grab for addition and unwarranted attorney's fees.''
This news comes after Johnny requested for $100,000 worth of legal fees to be paid by the blonde beauty, which Amber has reportedly denied, after she filed a Request for Order with the Los Angeles Superior Court accusing the actor of failing to pay the divorce settlement money.
And the 'Magic Mike XXL' star - who vowed to donate the settlement costs to ACLA and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles - has revealed she is desperate for a ''quick resolution'' because she wants her ''life back'', but believes the dark-haired star is constantly putting the brakes on.
In other paperwork Amber has claimed: ''Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied.
''I have been committed to a quick resolution of this matter so that I can be divorced from [Depp]. Unfortunately, Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong the proceeding as a means of punishing me.
''Johnny has delayed the resolution of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced now.''
