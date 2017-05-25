Johnny Depp divorced Amber Heard because of her ''provocative'' role in a movie, a lawsuit has claimed.

The 31-year-old actress is being sued by producers of her unreleased film 'London Fields' for allegedly refusing to promote it and ''falsely'' claiming she hadn't contractually agreed to allow nudity in the film, and the blonde beauty has alleged in a counter suit that a body double was used to shoot ''pornographic'' sex scenes that were later added in.

And now the movie bosses - who are suing for $10 million - have hit back and claimed Amber refused to promote the film because of pressure from her ''jealous'' then-husband.

They claimed: ''Heard's misconduct . . . might have resulted, at least in part, from her tumultuous relationship with Mr. Depp, which was ongoing during the filming of 'London Fields.'...

''The provocative nature of Heard's femme fatale role in the film was a factor leading to her divorce from Depp.''

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the suit goes on to claim the actress - who split from Johnny a year ago - had approved the raunchy scenes but then ''reversed course, apparently under perceived or actual pressure from Depp (who, according to Heard, was extremely jealous).''

Amber's legal team have slammed the movie as a ''piece of garbage'' and accused producer Christopher Hanley and his wife Roberta - who she has alleged used a body double for ''an explicit pornographic sex scene - of being desperate.

They said: ''Desperate people say desperate things. The utter failure of 'London Fields' is due to only one reason: the producers themselves . . . Their nefarious moves included illegally adding pornographic scenes with a body double resembling Amber Heard and a striptease scene with the same body double -- deceitful moves expressly barred by her contract.

''No respectable actor would promote this piece of garbage.''

Meanwhile, a representative for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor slammed the claims as ''ridiculous''.

The spokesperson said: ''The dispute between the producers and Amber Heard has nothing to do with Johnny Depp. We are informed that the producers have also been sued by the director and another producer. The statements about Johnny are ridiculous.''