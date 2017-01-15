Los Angeles Judge Carl Moor put an end to the Hollywood stars' divorce drama in court on Friday (13Jan17) by finalising their split, eight months after The Danish Girl actress first moved to call it quits on their 15-month marriage.

The split turned particularly nasty when Heard accused Depp of being physically and verbally abusive during their union, and despite reaching a $7 million (£5.7 million) settlement in August (16), the legal process dragged on as the two parties continued to make allegations against one another in court.

However, on Friday, Judge Moor insisted the complaints amounted to nothing more than "bickering back and forth" between the pair, and ruled the $7 million deal will stand as he signed off on the divorce.

Legal representatives for both sides celebrated the news, with Depp's attorney Laura Wasser telling TMZ, "We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family's lives behind them. Having his request for entry of dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th."

Now details regarding the division of assets have been revealed, with Depp getting to keep all of his properties worldwide, as well as 42 of his vehicles, ranging from motorbikes to cars and boats.

As for Heard, in addition to her hefty financial settlement, which she plans to donate to charity, she was granted two cars - a 2015 Range Rover and a 1968 Ford Mustang, a horse named Arrow, and the pair's pet dogs, Pistol and Boo - the Yorkshire terriers which landed the actors in trouble with authorities Down Under, where Depp was filming the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

She will receive the first post-divorce settlement payment of $1 million (£821,000) from Depp later this month (Jan17), followed by another four instalments, before his final cheque for $2.3 million (£1.9 million) in February, 2018.

He previously handed over $200,000 (£164,200) after striking the deal in August.

The funds will all be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) domestic violence unit and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.