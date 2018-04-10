Johnny Cash's most personal letters were left off the album 'Johnny Cash: Forever Words'.

The late music icon's son, JOHN CARTER CASH, 48 - who is a country musician in his own right - produced the star-studded record featuring new music by the likes of Chris Cornell, Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley and Elvis Costello.

The tracks were put together from unpublished poems, love letters and lyrics the legendary singer/songwriter left behind when he died at the age of 71 in 2003.

However, John says he was very protective of what should make it into the hands of the public.

Speaking on National Public Radio (npr), John said: ''He [Johnny] always felt deeply.

''A lot of that made it into paper. At the end of his life, he had some 2,000 pieces of paper or more that were in his office that were left behind.

''Out of those there were 60 or 70 that were unpublished works that were just beautiful.

''And then there were things that were so personal that there was no way I would ever hand them out to the public.''

One of most personal on the album is the song 'To June This Morning', a letter Johnny wrote to his wife, June Carter Cash, which was interpreted by real-life couple Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves.

On how he picked the artists for the record, John said previously: ''Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart.

''I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with Dad.

''It became an exciting endeavour to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that Dad would have wanted.''