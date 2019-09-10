Iconic action movie 'Face/Off' is set to be rebooted.

The 1997 thriller was directed by John Woo and centred around an outlandish storyline which sees John Travolta play FBI agent Sean Archer who is on an all-consuming mission to catch terrorist Castor Troy - portrayed by Nicolas Cage - the man who killed his son.

Taking going undercover to the extreme, Archer undergoes facial transplant surgery so he can take the face of Troy and head into prison in order to prevent another attack after the criminal falls into a coma when eventually arrested.

However, Troy unexpectedly awakes from his coma and takes on Archer's face which leaves the real Archer desperate to stop his nemesis and reclaim his face and life.

According to reports, '22 Jump Street' screenwriter Oren Uziel has started work on a remake of the movie - which was a huge box office hit grossing $245 million at the box office globally.

It is not yet known whether Travolta or Cage will be involved in the remake in any capacity.

Meanwhile, Cage recently revealed that he was responsible for encouraging Johnny Depp to become an actor over a game of Monopoly.

The 'Mandy' actor urged his friend to think about a career in movies and helped him get an agent and an audition at a time when the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was focused on becoming a musician.

Cage said: ''I was living in an old building in Hollywood called the Fontenoy, and I think I ultimately rented the apartment to Johnny, and he started living there. He was at the point in his career where he was selling pens or something to get by ... We were good friends, and we would play Monopoly, and he was winning a game, and I was watching him and I said, 'Why don't you just try acting?' He wanted to be a musician at the time, and he told me, 'No, I can't act.' I said, 'I think you can act.' So I sent him to meet with my agent. She sent him out on his first audition, which was 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'. He got the part that day. Overnight sensations don't happen. But it happened with him.''