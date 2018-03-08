John Williams won't work on the 'Star Wars' music any more once 'Episode XI' is complete.

The 86-year-old composer - who has won five Oscars and had a staggering 51 nominations - has scored every installment in the franchise but he's ready to move on once work on the final film in the current trilogy is over.

He told US radio station KUSC: ''We know J.J. Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it.

''It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me.

''Disney Studios will probably take it further [without me].''

John also revealed his favourite character is Daisy Ridley's Rey, so when he was asked to score 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', the eighth movie in the franchise, he first asked producer Kathleen Kennedy if the actress would be back.

He recalled: ''She said yes, so I said yes.''

The veteran musician - who has also worked on movies including 'Harry Potter', 'Jaws' and 'E.T.' - admitted he never knew 'Star Wars' would spawn so many sequels for decades to come after he worked on George Lucas' original movie, 'A New Hope', in 1977.

He said: It's developed in the most amazing way.''

John, who didn't score the 'Star Wars' spin-offs 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' or 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', previously admitted he hasn't watched the sci-fi saga and didn't think his soundtracks for the movies were ''very memorable''.

He said in 2016: ''I let it go. I have not looked at the 'Star Wars' films and that's absolutely true. When I'm finished with a film, I've been living with it, we've been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on. You walk out of the studio and, 'Ah, it's finished.'

''Now I don't have an impulse to go to the theatre and look at it. Maybe some people find that weird, or listen to recordings of my music very, very rarely.

''A lot of them ​are ​not very memorable and so on​. It's probably the most popular music that I've done.''