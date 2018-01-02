John Williams is composing a theme for the Han Solo 'Star Wars' spin-off movie.

The five-time Academy Award winning composer has created the score for all of the 'Star Wars' movies to date except one - 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' - and in a recent interview with Variety, Williams revealed he is creating a theme for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

Williams, 85, said: ''The present plan is that I'm writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he'll do brilliantly. His assignment is something I'm very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John, and to Ron Howard [director], and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy.''

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' focuses on the early years of Han Solo, the Millennium Falcon owning space smuggler who becomes one of the heroes of the Rebel Alliance in their mission to destroy the Empire.

Alden Ehrenreich is taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, who portrayed the character in four films and for the final time in 2015's 'The Force Awakens'.

Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming an intergalactic criminal.

Ron Howard took over the director's chair from Phil Lord and Chris Miller - who left the prequel spin-off due to creative differences - and although he felt the pressure of contributing a tale to the 'Star Wars' universe he relished every aspect of the job.

Howard said: ''Those are challenging projects. And they take, you know, a lot of very talented people's energy to try to live up to the legacy of 'Star Wars' and everything that it means.

''Of course, no spoilers coming from me but I had a great experience and I think fans are going to really enjoy it.''