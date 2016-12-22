'Star Wars' composer John Williams has never seen any of the films in the sci-fi series.

The Academy Award-winning composer is responsible for numerous scores in the franchise, but has admitted he has never taken the time to watch one of the movies.

John explained: ''I let it go. I have not looked at the 'Star Wars' films and that's absolutely true.

''When I'm finished with a film, I've been living with it, we've been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on. You walk out of the studio and 'Ah, it's finished'.''

Despite being among the most in-demand composers in the business, John said he doesn't ''want to listen to music or see films​''.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Now I don't have an impulse to go to the theatre and look at it. Maybe some people find that weird, or listen to recordings of my music very, very rarely.

''I'm not particularly proud of that, I have to say, but it's also part of the fact that I finished 'Star Wars' now and I'm already working on Spielberg's new film and I don't want to listen to music or see films​.''

John's scores helped to elevate the original 'Star Wars' movies to iconic status, but he thinks that his work was ''not very memorable''.

Although, he shared: ''It's probably the most popular music that I've done.''

The latest movie in the franchise, 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', sees British actress Felicity Jones assume the central role of Rebel fighter Jyn Erso.

And Felicity recently revealed that she sought inspiration for her character from pop star Beyonce.

She explained: ''I think she's someone who has incredible power and is devoted to what she does, but she also seems like a very nice person. I think that's very important to emulate ...

''Particularly when I'm doing these scenes, I get really into it. When I'd get home, I wouldn't even realise. I think the adrenaline is pumping around your body so much. Then you get home and you're suddenly like, 'Wow, I've got quite a few bruises going on here.'''