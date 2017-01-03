The I Met A Girl star, 23, proposed to singer/actress Jennifer over the festive holidays and his new fiancee later shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a photo of their hands clasped as she shows off her diamond engagement ring.

She captioned the sweet snap, "It's you and me... Forever :) @wmmorgan".

Jennifer's mother is veteran actress Aissa Wayne.

The news capped off an eventful year for Morgan, who started 2016 in hospital after he was involved in a car crash. He also broke into the music industry with his self-titled debut EP in March (16), and days later became a first-time father to daughter Presley, from his former relationship.