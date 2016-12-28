The Hairspray director holds a festive party in Baltimore, Maryland each year. But when guests arrived at the bash on Friday (23Dec16), they discovered he would not be present as he was in hospital for treatment for the stones.

Waters emailed a Baltimore Fishbowl reporter to assure him he was doing well after the journalist stopped by his house in the city on Monday (26Dec16).

"Since my party has always been private and off the record I think I'll just keep it that way," Waters wrote. "I am fine and it's a new concept in home entertainment - the host doesn't show up. All is well. JW."

The 70-year-old also told New York Post gossip column Page Six on Tuesday (27Dec16), "I am fine and home today."