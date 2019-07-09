John Turturro's 'Big Lebowski' spin-off film is to be released ''early in 2020''.

The 59-year-old actor announced in 2016 that he was working on the movie 'Going Places' which focuses on his 'Big Lebowski' character, creepy bowler Jesus Quintana.

It has now been revealed that the film has been newly titled 'The Jesus Rolls' and has finally been picked up for distribution next year by screen media.

The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou and Susan Sarandon and is partly inspired by 1974 French comedy 'Les Valseuses' which starred Gerard Depardieu and followed two aimless thieves known for stealing, fighting and charming people who ''inadvertently perform good deeds'' to impress a woman they recruit to work with them.

Turturro and Cannavale will portray the two crooks with Tautou as their accomplice and Sarandon as an ex-convict who decides to join them on the road and criminal endeavours.

The film's official synopsis reads: ''A trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story.

''But when they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law.''

In a statement, Turturro said: ''It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women.

''I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.''

Jeff Bridges - who starred as Jeffrey 'The Dude' Lebowski in the 1998 cult classic - previously revealed he was impressed with Turturro's idea for a spin-off and would love a cameo but also spoke of his hopes for a genuine sequel to the original movie.

He said: ''I'm hoping they make a little 'Lebowski' [sequel] because it's all set up ... I impregnated Maude. As The Stranger says, 'There's a little Lebowski on the way,' you know?''