John Turturro has been cast in 'The Batman'.

The 62-year-old actor will star in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie as crime boss Carmine Falcon, a major underworld figure in the comics.

He was previously played by Tom Wilkinson in Christopher Nolan's 'Batman Begins' and John Doman on Fox TV show 'Gotham'.

Matt announced the latest casting for his upcoming origin story for the Caped Crusader, who will be played by Robert Pattinson, on Twitter.

As was previously announced, the cast also includes Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Robert recently suggested his portrayal of the titular character will show a dark side.

He said: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.

''I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''

The 33-year-old actor previously revealed that he was ''furious'' when news of him playing Batman was leaked early.

He said: ''When that thing leaked, I was f***ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.''

But the 'Harry Potter' star did admit they had been expecting worse from Batman fans after the news broke.

''To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting. It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectation of you.''