John Travolta was left terrified when a fan broke into his house and hid in his closet.

The 65-year-old actor plays a rabid fan who is obsessed with actor Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa) in new movie 'The Fanatic' and John admitted he has had some strange fan encounters during his time in the spotlight.

Speaking to PEOPLE, John said: ''I lived in Santa Barbara about 30 years ago, and someone snuck into my house. I opened the closet, and there she was. It did scare me, but it turned out to be an innocent person. She was a girl who probably wanted to meet me and didn't know how to do it.''

However, the star says having fans is a small price to pay for the perks of fame.

He said: ''You have a golden ticket all over the world. So what if you have to sign autographs and take pictures? For me, it's not a big price to pay.''

And John admitted he can still get starstruck, such as when he recently met Pitbull.

He said: ''I loved Jimmy Cagney, and when I met him I was blown away. Gérard Depardieu. Paul McCartney. Barbra Streisand. Even this recent video with Pitbull--I was a huge fan of his.''

Meanwhile, Sawa recently revealed that Travolta pushed for him to get cast in the movie after they previously worked together on 'Life on the Line' and praised the actor for his ''genius'' work.

He said: ''Creatively, first of all, it's been awesome. He's been doing this for what, almost 50 years now. He's a genius at what he does. He's been doing it for so long. He's worked with the Tarantinos of the world and all the way down the line. So creatively, I'm like a sponge on set. I just want to watch him, how he does things, see what he does, see if I can learn. Working with him is just a phenomenal experience. He's got stories for days. He's got stories about Muhammad Ali. He's got stories about Marlon Brando. It's was phenomenal just to sit there and talk to him about all the experiences he had in the '70s, the '80s, and '90s

''I think I might have annoyed him with all my Pulp Fiction questions. It was like, 'Can you tell me what was in the briefcase? What was in the briefcase?' Like, 'There was a small light, and it lit up our faces'. But, you know, he loves talking about it all. He opens up. He's good.''