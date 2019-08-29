John Travolta was left terrified when a fan broke into his house and hid in his closet, although she turned out to be harmless.
John Travolta was left terrified when a fan broke into his house and hid in his closet.
The 65-year-old actor plays a rabid fan who is obsessed with actor Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa) in new movie 'The Fanatic' and John admitted he has had some strange fan encounters during his time in the spotlight.
Speaking to PEOPLE, John said: ''I lived in Santa Barbara about 30 years ago, and someone snuck into my house. I opened the closet, and there she was. It did scare me, but it turned out to be an innocent person. She was a girl who probably wanted to meet me and didn't know how to do it.''
However, the star says having fans is a small price to pay for the perks of fame.
He said: ''You have a golden ticket all over the world. So what if you have to sign autographs and take pictures? For me, it's not a big price to pay.''
And John admitted he can still get starstruck, such as when he recently met Pitbull.
He said: ''I loved Jimmy Cagney, and when I met him I was blown away. Gérard Depardieu. Paul McCartney. Barbra Streisand. Even this recent video with Pitbull--I was a huge fan of his.''
Meanwhile, Sawa recently revealed that Travolta pushed for him to get cast in the movie after they previously worked together on 'Life on the Line' and praised the actor for his ''genius'' work.
He said: ''Creatively, first of all, it's been awesome. He's been doing this for what, almost 50 years now. He's a genius at what he does. He's been doing it for so long. He's worked with the Tarantinos of the world and all the way down the line. So creatively, I'm like a sponge on set. I just want to watch him, how he does things, see what he does, see if I can learn. Working with him is just a phenomenal experience. He's got stories for days. He's got stories about Muhammad Ali. He's got stories about Marlon Brando. It's was phenomenal just to sit there and talk to him about all the experiences he had in the '70s, the '80s, and '90s
''I think I might have annoyed him with all my Pulp Fiction questions. It was like, 'Can you tell me what was in the briefcase? What was in the briefcase?' Like, 'There was a small light, and it lit up our faces'. But, you know, he loves talking about it all. He opens up. He's good.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Stanley and his wife lead a quiet life, their daughter is grown up and Stanley...
Benjamin Ford is an American war veteran living in a remote area of the Appalachian...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
To call this comedy a disaster is an understatement. It's aggressively awful, and manages to...
From the gun-happy guys who brought us Taken, here's another slice of misogynistic, xenophobic mayhem...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Watch the trailer for From Paris With Love From Paris With Love is the new...
Watch the trailer for The Taking of Pelham 123Walter Garber works as a dispatcher on...