John Travolta says the key to his marriage to Kelly Preston is that they are always able to have ''good fun'' at one another's expense.
John Travolta believes the key to his happy marriage to Kelly Preston is being able to laugh at one another.
The 'People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' actor admits he and his spouse - who he wed in 1991 - experience their fair share of ''stress'', but are able to overcome their problems with humour.
He said: ''We just have a great sense of humour about each other. You know we have the stress that everyone else has, but also there's the moment... I don't know why I'm laughing, but we have that ability to have good fun at each other, you know.''
And the 62-year-old star loves spending time with his ''exceptional'' children, Ella, 16, and Benjamin, six.
He told 'Extra': ''They're exceptional. That sounds like bragging... they are are exceptional children. I really like them as people as much as I love them as a father.''
Kelly recently revealed she makes John dress up as his characters when they are home alone.
Asked if she first saw John's portrayal of lawyer Robert Shapiro in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' on TV, she said: ''No I saw it at home. I would make him do it.''
And when 'Extra' presenter Mario Lopez quipped they were doing ''a little role-playing'', she said: ''All the time. I make him play all the characters. You kidding me?''
And John previously revealed the birth of Benjamin a year after he and Kelly tragically lost their oldest son Jett, who suffered a seizure and died at the age of 16, had helped ''rebond'' their family back together.
He said: ''We certainly have bonded together.
''Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to rebond after a tremendous loss.''
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Stanley and his wife lead a quiet life, their daughter is grown up and Stanley...
Benjamin Ford is an American war veteran living in a remote area of the Appalachian...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
To call this comedy a disaster is an understatement. It's aggressively awful, and manages to...
From the gun-happy guys who brought us Taken, here's another slice of misogynistic, xenophobic mayhem...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Watch the trailer for From Paris With Love From Paris With Love is the new...
Watch the trailer for The Taking of Pelham 123Walter Garber works as a dispatcher on...