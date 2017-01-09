John Travolta pretends to be his characters when at home with Kelly Preston.

The 62-year-old actor's spouse ''makes'' him indulge in role play of his screen alter egos ''all the time'' when they are alone together.

Asked if she first saw John's portrayal of lawyer Robert Shapiro in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' on TV, Kelly said: ''No I saw it at home. I would make him do it.''

And when 'Extra' presenter Mario Lopez quipped they were doing ''a little role-playing'', she said: ''All the time. I make him play all the characters. You kidding me?''

John - who has children Ella, 16, and Benjamin, six, with his 56-year-old wife - didn't get to speak to Shapiro when working on the series, but was still able to undertake extensive preparations.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (08.01.17), ahead of the show winning two prizes, John explained: ''I watched all the video news, whatever was available -- I just studied that. There were three different books, he was a part of each book. He also reminded me of other people I knew.

''So I could do a mixture of characteristics I thought was him, does that make sense?''

And the 'Grease!' star also took the time to remember the late Carrie Fisher - who died aged 60 last month - admitting he had always felt an affinity towards her.

He said: ''Carrie and I kind of became famous around the same time. I was doing the movie 'Carrie' when she was doing 'Star Wars,' ['Welcome Back Kotter'] was already on the air.

''I kind of felt like I grew up with her. We had similar eras of becoming discovered, so I feel like a bit of my history is gone.''