John Travolta plays Monopoly with real money.

The 'Grease' legend - who has children Ella Bleu, 19, and Benjamin, nine, with his wife Kelly Preston - has revealed he and his family like to play the classic trading board game with real dollar notes.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Wednesday (04.12.19), the 65-year-old Hollywood legend - who is said to have a net worth of $200 million - chimed in with the revelation after couple Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson revealed they get competitive over the game at Christmas.

Travolta asked: ''Did you ever replace the money with real money?''

Sam replied: ''No!''

The 'Saturday Night Fever' star suggested: ''That's the way to do it.''

Corden then quipped: ''John, we get it. You're rich. We get it.''

Delving further, the chat show host asked: ''Hang on, you have played Monopoly with real cash?''

And the 'Pulp Fiction' actor explained that the whole board comes to $2,000.

He said: ''Yes, but look, it's $20, it's $100. I think the totality is $2,000, I think, if you replace the whole thing.''

Corden then asked Travolta how much money he splashes when he hits the casinos in Las Vegas.

He asked: ''What are you like in Vegas?''

But he said he never hits up Sin City for a flutter.

Travolta insisted: ''I don't do that.''