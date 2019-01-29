John Travolta says Olivia Newton-John is doing ''fine'' as she battles breast cancer for the third time.
John Travolta says Olivia Newton-John is doing ''fine'' as she battles breast cancer for the third time.
The 64-year-old actor - who starred with Olivia in 'Grease' - has revealed his former co-star is doing well, despite her ongoing battle with cancer, which she revealed in 2017 is her third time fighting the disease.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', John said: ''From what I hear talking to her she's fine. I think she even made a public announcement in her own video, [saying] that she was fine.''
John's comments come after 70-year-old Olivia took to social media earlier this month to rubbish false claims that she had just ''weeks'' to live, as she insists she's still in good health.
She said in a video on Twitter: ''Happy New Year, everyone! I just want to say the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I'm doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that's possible.
''Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.''
The update on her condition came after she previously revealed that she'd faced a second battle with cancer in secret in 2013.
Olivia was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction, and after she revealed the disease had returned in May 2017, she told fans in September last year this current battle was her third after the one she'd faced in private five years previous.
Despite her ongoing medical battle, Olivia won't be consumed by negativity, as she knows she's ''a very privileged person''.
The 'Physical' hitmaker added: ''There are other people out there doing much, much worse than me. I'm a very privileged person, and I'm very aware of that. I live in this beautiful place. I have a wonderful husband. I have all the animals that I adore. I have an incredible career. I have nothing, really, to complain about.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Stanley and his wife lead a quiet life, their daughter is grown up and Stanley...
Benjamin Ford is an American war veteran living in a remote area of the Appalachian...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
To call this comedy a disaster is an understatement. It's aggressively awful, and manages to...
From the gun-happy guys who brought us Taken, here's another slice of misogynistic, xenophobic mayhem...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Watch the trailer for From Paris With Love From Paris With Love is the new...
Watch the trailer for The Taking of Pelham 123Walter Garber works as a dispatcher on...