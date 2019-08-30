John Travolta has been ''fantasising'' about what the reaction would've been if he had ''gone all the way'' and handed over Taylor Swift's MTV Video Music Award to drag queen Jade Jolie.

The 'Face/Off' star suffered an awards show faux pas on Monday night (26.08.19) when he accidentally went to present Jade with Taylor's Video of the Year accolade for 'You Need to Calm Down' on stage, but he has now joked it would've been ''awesome'' if he had actually handed the gong to the wrong person.

He said: ''There's so many people that bombarded the stage, that I was looking for [Taylor].

''So the video has me trying to find her, and you know, I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted.

''And it's cool, I didn't care.

''Sometimes I fantasise, what if I had given it to [Jade]? That would have been awesome. I should have just gone all the way with it.

''I have a sense of humour about all of that - I always have - because, look, we're in pretty good shape on any given day that that kind of thing could make headlines.''

The 65-year-old actor is no stranger to an awards show faux pas, having accidentally pronounced singer Idina Menzel's name ''Adele Dazeem'' at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Speaking on Dallas-Fort Worth radio station Hot 93.3, he added: ''If I shave my head, it's headlines. If I mispronounce something, that's headlines, and I know that about me.''

But Taylor is said to have found John's gaffe ''hilarious'', according to her pal Todrick Hall.

He recently said: ''He was so confident that it was her.

''I loved it! I saw it, and we talked about it backstage. Taylor thought it was hilarious.

''Jade Jolie has made quite the living performing at Play nightclub and she is a fantastic drag queen. Everybody knows that she is the Taylor Swift doppelgänger, so I think that was the highest compliment he could pay her.''