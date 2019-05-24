John Travolta admits he is ''ridiculous'' and ''mouths every word'' when he watches his actress daughter from behind the camera.
John Travolta ''mouths every word'' of his daughter's lines when he watches her work on set.
The 65-year-old actor has children Ella Bleu, 19, Benjamin, eight, and his late son, Jett - who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure - with his wife Kelly Preston, and has said his daughter's decision to follow his footsteps into acting means that he now stands behind the camera and watches her every move because he's determined for her scenes to ''go great''.
He said: ''I am ridiculous. I'm behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves. My wife, Kelly [Preston], gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great.''
John recently co-starred in the much-anticipated film 'The Poison Rose' with his daughter Ella, which sees a hard-drinking detective take on a complex case, and he was proud when she received a ''big applause'' from the crew because she ''nailed'' a difficult scene at four in the morning.
He added on 'The Talk' on Friday (24.05.19): ''Poor Ella, she hadn't acted since the film with Robin [Williams], and they gave her the most complicated scene.
''Four in the morning, she had to cry, hold a gun, consider all sorts of things, and she nailed it. And the crew gave her a big applause because you wouldn't give it to anyone to do at that time. But I said, 'Well, she's on her own. She's got to deliver.' And she did.''
Ella also insisted that she loves having her dad on set because it ''helps'' her confidence knowing he is ''watching'' her performance to ''make sure it's good''.
She said: ''It actually helped so much knowing that he was there. He would come up in between scenes ... and then I would know that I had him behind the monitor, just watching, making sure it was good.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Stanley and his wife lead a quiet life, their daughter is grown up and Stanley...
Benjamin Ford is an American war veteran living in a remote area of the Appalachian...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
To call this comedy a disaster is an understatement. It's aggressively awful, and manages to...
From the gun-happy guys who brought us Taken, here's another slice of misogynistic, xenophobic mayhem...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Watch the trailer for From Paris With Love From Paris With Love is the new...
Watch the trailer for The Taking of Pelham 123Walter Garber works as a dispatcher on...