John Travolta ''mouths every word'' of his daughter's lines when he watches her work on set.

The 65-year-old actor has children Ella Bleu, 19, Benjamin, eight, and his late son, Jett - who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure - with his wife Kelly Preston, and has said his daughter's decision to follow his footsteps into acting means that he now stands behind the camera and watches her every move because he's determined for her scenes to ''go great''.

He said: ''I am ridiculous. I'm behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves. My wife, Kelly [Preston], gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great.''

John recently co-starred in the much-anticipated film 'The Poison Rose' with his daughter Ella, which sees a hard-drinking detective take on a complex case, and he was proud when she received a ''big applause'' from the crew because she ''nailed'' a difficult scene at four in the morning.

He added on 'The Talk' on Friday (24.05.19): ''Poor Ella, she hadn't acted since the film with Robin [Williams], and they gave her the most complicated scene.

''Four in the morning, she had to cry, hold a gun, consider all sorts of things, and she nailed it. And the crew gave her a big applause because you wouldn't give it to anyone to do at that time. But I said, 'Well, she's on her own. She's got to deliver.' And she did.''

Ella also insisted that she loves having her dad on set because it ''helps'' her confidence knowing he is ''watching'' her performance to ''make sure it's good''.

She said: ''It actually helped so much knowing that he was there. He would come up in between scenes ... and then I would know that I had him behind the monitor, just watching, making sure it was good.''