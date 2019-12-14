John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John donned their 'Grease' outfits for the first time in four decades for a special event.
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John donned their 'Grease' outfits for the first time in four decades.
The duo - who played Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson - got dressed up in their famous outfits from the show for a special 'Meet 'N Grease' movie sing-along event in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (13.12.19).
Olivia excitedly wrote on her own Instagram page: ''First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!! (sic)''
Whilst John shared on his account: ''#Grease is still the word. Opening night of #MeetNGrease at the @coralskyamp in West Palm Beach! (sic)''
Olivia previously admitted she has a unique bond with John.
She explained: ''We did something life-changing, making that film. [At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We've stayed friends ever since.''
Whilst John added: ''When you share that kind of meteoric success - and nothing has been able to exceed it - you share a bond. I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories.''
However, fans hoping for a full on 'Grease' reunion will be disappointed as Olivia previously admitted she thinks it is ''a bit late now'' for a reunion now.
She said: ''I think it's a bit late now. What would you do? Put us in a nursing home? I can't imagine that working now but you never know what someone could come up with. If there was a great idea then, of course, we would consider it, or at least I would. If John was up for it then I think I would be too but we couldn't do it without each other. Let's see what the future brings.''
