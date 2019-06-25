John Stamos wants to ''protect'' his son from the ''hatred'' on social media.

The 55-year-old actor - who has 14-month-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh - is a ''softie'' at heart and wants to keep his little boy ''innocent'' and away from negative trolls on the internet.

He said: ''I'm a softie. You say [kids can do] whatever they want to do. I'll tell you one thing - I don't know how yet, but the social media with kids [makes me want to protect him]. I don't think [I want him growing up in show business].

''With the social media, my niece, we were having a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner at my house. She kept her phone. Then, in the middle of dinner, she starts crying because somebody said something on social media and that hatred comes into your home. It's no good.

''[Billy is] the most beautiful baby. He's just so innocent. I've never seen so much joy on a kid before today. You want to protect him. You don't want this.''

The 'Full House' star thinks parenthood is the ''best part of his life'', even after everything else he's experienced.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We've done everything. I've done everything three times.

''Kicks keep getting harder to find, and they were harder to find, so that's why they turn to substance abuse -- which I did for a little while and straightened out. And it's like, 'What's left?' It's this, and this is the best part of my life.''

John ''would love'' to give Billy a sibling and have another child in the future, but he wants to concentrate all his energy on being the best father he can to the new tot first.

He added: ''We would love to have another one. I'm learning there are a lot of messed up people in this world, and it takes so much time and patience that my wife has and energy and money and kindness and love.

''I want to be able to give as much as I can give to this kid.''