John Stamos wants to get a live monkey for his son's first birthday party.

The 55-year-old actor welcomed his first child - a son named Billy - into the world with his wife Caitlin McHugh on April 10, and as they prepare for the tot's first birthday in a couple of months time, John says he's keen to set up a ''monkey fund'' to raise money to get a real chimp to appear at the bash, because his tot is obsessed with 'Curious George'.

He said: ''As much as we push Disney on the poor little guy, he loves 'Curious George'. So we're going to have a 'Curious George' party. I'm starting a monkey fund now so I can get a live one.''

But Caitlin is less than thrilled with the idea of having a wild animal at her son's party.

She added: ''He really wants a live monkey at our party, which I think is a liability.''

And whilst they're not busy planning Billy's party, the couple are keen try for another child together, although they're waiting until their son is at least 12 months old before they start.

'Fuller House' star John told People magazine: ''She wants to wait one year, so that's coming up.''

But baby number two might be harder to conceive than Billy was, as John recently revealed his son is ''ruining'' his sex life.

Speaking in October, he said: ''We are trying, but the kid is like a c-block. Can I say that?

''We try to do it fast, and start hearing this 'wah wah.' He screeches like 'Saved by the Bell' and that ruined the mood.

''We were so close and he's got this elephant, and he learned how to press it, and it starts singing, 'Do your ears hang low?'''