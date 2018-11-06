John Stamos once masturbated to an episode of 'Fuller House'.

The 55-year-old actor stars in the sitcom - which is a sequel to 'Full House', which he also starred in - as Jesse Katsopolis, and has admitted that whilst trying to get his wife Caitlin McHugh pregnant with their son Billy, now six months, he visited a fertility clinic and was horrified to find the programme on the clinic's television screens when he went to give a sperm sample.

Speaking on Busy Philipps' new E! talk show 'Busy Tonight', John said: ''This is an absolutely true story and I've been waiting to tell [it]. Trying to get pregnant, we had to go to a fertility place, and I had to go give a sperm sample. I can't believe I'm finally getting to tell this story.

''I went into this little room and they said, 'If you need any stimulation or whatever, there's videos and there's a TV here.' So I turn the TV on - and it's on 'Fuller House'. My hand to God!

''I go, 'If I'm going to masturbate to myself, it's going to be my old self - not the new one!'''

The news comes after John recently joked that his newborn son has been killing his sex life with Caitlin, when the pair have been trying for a second child.

He said: ''We are trying, but the kid is like a c-block. Can I say that?

''We try to do it fast, and start hearing this 'wah wah.' He screeches like 'Saved by the Bell' and that ruined the mood.

''We were so close and he's got this elephant, and he learned how to press it, and it starts singing, 'Do your ears hang low?'''

Despite the inconvenience to his sex life, the actor couldn't be happier since becoming a father, as he said having the little one around is ''giving him life''.

He said: ''I was with him all morning this morning and we just sat and played music. [Being a father] is everything. It's giving me life. I don't know what I would have done without having a baby and a wife right now. I would have fizzled away into the sunset.''