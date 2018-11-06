John Stamos once masturbated to an episode of 'Fuller House' because it was on television when he visited a fertility clinic to give a sperm sample.
John Stamos once masturbated to an episode of 'Fuller House'.
The 55-year-old actor stars in the sitcom - which is a sequel to 'Full House', which he also starred in - as Jesse Katsopolis, and has admitted that whilst trying to get his wife Caitlin McHugh pregnant with their son Billy, now six months, he visited a fertility clinic and was horrified to find the programme on the clinic's television screens when he went to give a sperm sample.
Speaking on Busy Philipps' new E! talk show 'Busy Tonight', John said: ''This is an absolutely true story and I've been waiting to tell [it]. Trying to get pregnant, we had to go to a fertility place, and I had to go give a sperm sample. I can't believe I'm finally getting to tell this story.
''I went into this little room and they said, 'If you need any stimulation or whatever, there's videos and there's a TV here.' So I turn the TV on - and it's on 'Fuller House'. My hand to God!
''I go, 'If I'm going to masturbate to myself, it's going to be my old self - not the new one!'''
The news comes after John recently joked that his newborn son has been killing his sex life with Caitlin, when the pair have been trying for a second child.
He said: ''We are trying, but the kid is like a c-block. Can I say that?
''We try to do it fast, and start hearing this 'wah wah.' He screeches like 'Saved by the Bell' and that ruined the mood.
''We were so close and he's got this elephant, and he learned how to press it, and it starts singing, 'Do your ears hang low?'''
Despite the inconvenience to his sex life, the actor couldn't be happier since becoming a father, as he said having the little one around is ''giving him life''.
He said: ''I was with him all morning this morning and we just sat and played music. [Being a father] is everything. It's giving me life. I don't know what I would have done without having a baby and a wife right now. I would have fizzled away into the sunset.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It’s been fourteen years since Toula Portokalos-Miller had her Big Fat Greek Wedding, but now...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
Robert Axle is a wealthy infomercial master. However, when one of his latest inventions has...
Emile (Kent Osborne) is a pretty humble guy. He just wants one simple thing...
Emile (Kent Osborne) is a pretty humble guy. He just wants one simple thing...
In real life, Michael Alig was a nobody from the Midwest who moved to New...