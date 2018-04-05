Actor John Stamos has revealed he is ''dreaming'' about the arrival of his first child.
The 54-year-old actor and his actress wife Caitlin McHugh are set to welcome their baby in the coming weeks, and John is already buzzing with excitement.
He said: ''I've waited my whole life for this. I just can't. I'm already so emotional and so excited ... I've been dreaming about our baby. I mean, I am really excited.''
John has enjoyed a successful career in the TV industry, starring in shows such as 'Full House' and 'ER'.
But the hunky actor feels like becoming a parent represents a new phase in his life.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't know what I would do if I wasn't having a baby right now. Like, I've done everything anyone could ever ... I've had the most beautiful blessed life on the planet, and the most honest real thing I could do I haven't done.''
John is convinced he's found the ''right girl'' to spend the rest of his life with.
And the actor revealed that Caitlin - who he married in February - has been dealing with her pregnancy ''like a champ''.
John said: ''She's so beautiful pregnant. She's so magical.
''She is the most graceful person I've ever met in my life, and she's handling pregnancy like a champ. Every day I say, 'You're doing so great, you're doing so great.'
''Just every day I'm with her I just realise, first of all, how lucky I am, but what a special human she is. She's magical. She floats into a room. I've never heard her say a bad word about anybody.''
John also insisted he doesn't have any nerves about becoming a dad.
He said: ''I'm not nervous at all. I've been not nervous about getting married - I just knew it was the right thing. I'm not nervous about having a kid, I'm not nervous about having a kid with her.''
