John Stamos is an ''amazing'' father.

The 'Fuller House' star and his wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child Billy in April 2018, and his co-star Bob Saget has heaped praise on the first time father, saying he's a fantastic dad to the 20-month-old tot.

Bob said: ''He's amazing, amazing. If you follow his Instagram, you'll know it's for real. His baby is the cutest thing in the universe.''

But the 63-year-old actor couldn't reveal if John, 56, and Caitlyn will be having any more children, as he joked it all depends on the ''hair'' Billy develops.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Bob added: ''Depends on how his hair grows in. If Billy has good hair, they'll have many more.''

The star's comments come after he previously revealed he gave crucial advice to John when Billy was born, and said at the time his co-star was already a ''good'' father.

In September last year, Bob said: ''My advice to him is when you're cleaning the kid, wipe front to back because he doesn't want to get an infection. He's so good at it. I was other there a week-and-a-half ago and it was just beautiful, watching him with Billy while his wife was out of town. We were just hanging out and it was amazing to watch.''

Meanwhile, John said earlier this year that fatherhood is the ''best part of his life'', after he previously battled with substance abuse.

The 'You' star said: ''We've done everything. I've done everything three times.

''Kicks keep getting harder to find, and they were harder to find, so that's why they turn to substance abuse - which I did for a little while and straightened out. And it's like, 'What's left?' It's this, and this is the best part of my life.''

John ''would love'' to give Billy a sibling and have another child in the future, but he wants to concentrate all his energy on being the best father he can to his son first.

He added: ''We would love to have another one. I'm learning there are a lot of messed up people in this world, and it takes so much time and patience that my wife has and energy and money and kindness and love.

''I want to be able to give as much as I can give to this kid.''