John Stamos' son is interrupting his work now the tot has learned to speak.

The 56-year-old actor - who has 19-month-old Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos - has been rehearsing for his role as Chef Louis in 'The Little Mermaid Live!' but the toddler has proved something of a distraction.

He said: ''I'm rehearsing my number, kinda for the first time on stage -- jumping on tables with knives and things -- and all I could hear was 'Dada, Dada, Dada, Dada!' ''

John joked Billy has had wealth on his mind since he first started to talk.

He quipped: ''Trust fund were his first two words... He does talk. He says, 'Coco.' He wakes up in the morning saying 'Coco' and then he says... Lilo is his dog. Lilo, Lilo! Coco, coco! Mama, mama!''

Despite the interruptions to his rehearsals, John is enjoying preparing for his role in 'The Little Mermaid' and feels ''protected'' by those he'll be sharing the screen with.

He explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I love it. I'm not a great singer, so to play a character... I feel sorta protected in this part 'cause, like I said, it's a big character and there's a lot of dancers and you have the Disney magic behind it all so.. I just hope I don't fall.''

Meanwhile, the 'Fuller House' star's wife recently revealed they are ready to have another child after moving house.

She said: ''I decided, let's wait until we move -- which we recently did.

''We were living in John's bachelor pad, basically, that he's been in for 13 years and it's a beautiful house...[but] it wasn't conducive to raising a family.

''We're all about community now, we moved into Hidden Hills... We're settling in the house in the new area and now feels like the time to really try [to have another child].

''We're not [pregnant] yet, but we are trying. We'll see, hopefully in the new year we'll be able to add to our family.

''I'd be happy with one more. My arms can only grab so many children at once. I might get a little stressed out with more than two. I don't know, we'll see!''