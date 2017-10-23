John Stamos has got engaged.

The 54-year-old star popped the question to 32-year-old actress Caitlin McHugh - who he has been dating since last year - over the weekend and she accepted his proposal.

On Sunday (22.10.17), John posted an illustrated picture of a couple embracing at Disneyland on his Twitter account and he captioned the image: ''I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after [ring emoji] (sic)''

The 'Fuller House' actor dropped a huge hint he could be about to pop the question to 'The Vampire Diaries' star last week during an appearance on radio show 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest'.

Host Ryan - who is in a relationship with Shayna Taylor - asked: ''Place your bets -- who gets married first on this planet, John or me?''

John replied: ''I'm dating and I'm very much in love.''

The 'Grandfathered' star is not the only big fan of Caitlin as he once revealed his 'Fuller House' co-stars love hanging out with the brunette beauty.

He said: ''They all love her more than me. They're like, 'Is Caitlin coming?'

''She's just a good person.''

John previously revealed Caitlin is a huge fan of Disney, which would explain his Disneyland proposal announcement picture.

He previously said: ''This girl I'm dating ... she loves this song, 'Disney Girls'.

''So I put on FaceTime. I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, 'Who are you FaceTiming?!' ''

John married actress Rebecca Romijn in 1998, but they announced their separation in April 2004 and their divorce became final in March 2005.

The pair met at a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1994 where she was modelling, and he popped the question on Christmas Eve in 1997.

Rebecca is now married to actor Jerry O'Connell.