John Stamos says being a father is ''everything''.
The 'Fuller House' star loves being a dad to son Billy, who he shares with his wife Caitlin McHugh, and thinks having the little one around is ''giving him life''.
He said: ''I was with him all morning this morning and we just sat and played music. [Being a father] is everything. It's giving me life. I don't know what I would have done without having a baby and a wife right now. I would have fizzled away into the sunset.''
And the 54-year-old actor - who welcomed his son into the world just three months ago - feared he had ''missed that boat'' of becoming a parent.
He added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I wanted it, but for some reason, I just thought I missed that boat or that I didn't do enough good in the world and it wasn't going to come to me. And I made a real decision to just really find someone that great ... and I did, luckily. And we have a beautiful baby boy now. It's better than I ever imagined.''
John previously revealed it was ''all [he's] ever wanted'' to become a father.
In a post to mark Father's Day, he shared: ''My first Father's Day means that I don't have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, ''No, but I play one on TV'' My first Father's Day means that from this day forward-- I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I'll always be known as someone's dad. And that's all I ever wanted. Happy Father's day. (sic)''
