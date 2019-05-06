John Singleton will not be replaced as an executive producer on 'Snowfall'.

The 51-year-old filmmaker passed away last week after he had his life support turned off following a ''major stroke'' last month but he will retain his credit on the FX show, which he co-created.

According to TMZ, 'Snowfall' season 3 is almost finished production and will wrap in June.

The news comes after 'Snowfall' star Damson Idris paid a touching tribute to his ''big brother'' John on Instagram.

He wrote: ''I love my big brother. We would always compete to look the sexiest during photos. We called it the looking off to the distance smolder. Lol. You would always win. You would say never forget where you came from & that as long as your community rocked with you, you would always be good. I'd often say I was proud of you & you'd say ''shut yo ass up, how you proud of me when I'm supposed to be proud of yo ass''. You would say I would one day be the greatest. And I believed it, because you said it.

''I lost my big brother today. The one person in this industry that gave me a shot. The person who is responsible for where I am today in my career & the direction I am going. He touched so many people & his soul purpose was lifting people up to be the best they could be. And I am going to make that my purpose. I am going to continue to respect and cherish your legacy big bro. Damn we never got to make that movie in Nigeria lol. It's all good though, I'll make it for us. I love my big bro. The talented. The legendary. The iconic. JOHN MOTHERF**KING SINGLETON. (sic).''

John made history as the first African-American and youngest person to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar in 1992 for 'Boyz n the Hood'.

His family confirmed last week that they had made the ''agonising decision'' to take him off of life support.

They said in a statement: It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonising decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors.

''In his private life, John is a loving and supporting father, son, brother, and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film. We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.''

Hours later, they confirmed he had passed away.

They said in a second statement: ''John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.

''We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai for their expert care and kindness, and we again want to thank all of John's fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.''