John Singleton is set to be taken off life support on Monday (29.04.19), two weeks after suffering a stroke whilst in hospital.
John Singleton is set to be taken off life support, two weeks after suffering a stroke.
The 51-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming 1991 crime drama 'Boyz n the Hood', which earned him his Academy Award nod - suffered a stroke whilst in hospital earlier this month, and on Monday (29.04.19), his family made the ''agonising decision'' to take him off of life support.
In a statement, his family said: ''It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonising decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors.
''In his private life, John is a loving and supporting father, son, brother, and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film. We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.''
John had checked himself into hospital after complaining of ''weakness'' in his leg after flying home from Costa Rica, and on April 17, he suffered a stroke and was placed in an ICU to be monitored closely.
His family said at the time: ''On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital.
''John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care.
''We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.''
As well as 'Boyz n the Hood', Singleton directed, penned and produced 1993's 'Poetic Justice' and 2000's 'Shaft'.
In 2003, he helmed '2 Fast 2 Furious', the second movie in the blockbuster car chase franchise.
The director will be survived by his children, Justice, Maasai, Hadar, and Cleopatra.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Nathan Harper is a popular kid, he's on the school wrestling team and like most...
Such an unfortunate title for this interesting movie about kindred spirits on a slow, low...
Who's the bad mutha -- shut yo mouth!That's right. Just talkin' 'bout Shaft....
As is duly noted in the chorus of the catchiest of the songs used in...
Ten years after releasing the groundbreaking Boyz N the Hood, writer-director John Singleton revisits his...
"Baadassss!" is Mario Van Peebles' fond commemoration of his cantankerous father's bull-headed cinematic audacity. An...