John Singleton's funeral will take place on Monday (06.05.19).

The 51-year-old filmmaker - who made history as the first African-American and youngest person to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar in 1992 for 'Boyz n the Hood' - passed away after he had his life support turned off earlier this week following a ''major stroke'' two weeks prior.

And according to TMZ, John will be laid to rest in a ceremony which is due to take place on Monday - exactly a week after he passed away - at Angelus Funeral Home in South LA.

John will then be buried at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.

Both the funeral home and cemetery are the same locations where the family of rapper Nipsey Hussle came for his funeral after he was shot outside his clothing store in March.

According to TMZ, John and Nipsey knew each other, and were both raised in the South LA area, with John even owning an office space near to Nipsey's clothing store.

John's family confirmed this Monday (29.04.19) they had made the ''agonising decision'' to take him off of life support.

They said in a statement: It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonising decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors.

''In his private life, John is a loving and supporting father, son, brother, and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film. We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.''

Hours later, they confirmed he had passed away.

They said in a second statement: ''John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.

''We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] for their expert care and kindness, and we again want to thank all of John's fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.''