Osar-nominated director John Singleton is in intensive care after suffering a stroke.

The 51-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming 1991 crime drama 'Boyz n the Hood', which earned him his Academy Award nod - was already at hospital when he had a stroke on Wednesday (17.04.19) and he has since been moved to an ICU to be monitored closely.

His family, including his four children, shared in a statement: ''On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital.

''John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care.

''We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.''

TMZ.com first reported that the director had checked himself into Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, after complaining of ''weakness'' in his leg after flying home from Costa Rica.

At the time, it was claimed that he had suffered a ''mild'' stroke.

Since the news of Singleton's ill health broke, many of his famous friends, including the rappers Snoop Dogg and Juicy J, have sent their prayers and well-wishes.

Snoop shared a picture of the pair on Instagram, and wrote: ''Pray 4 my brother. @johnsingleton (sic)''

Whilst Juicy wrote: ''Prayers up for my brother John Singleton.''

Nia Long - who played Brandi in 'Boyz n the Hood' - added to Twitter: ''Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY. (sic)''

As well as 'Boyz n the Hood', Singleton directed, penned and produced 1993's 'Poetic Justice' and 2000's 'Shaft'.

In 2003, he helmed '2 Fast 2 Furious', the second movie in the blockbuster car chase franchise.

Meanwhile, his most recent work has included executive producing the FX drama series 'Snowfall'.