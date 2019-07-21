John Oliver felt intimidated by the mere thought of Beyonce's presence at the 'Lion King' cast photo-shoot.

The 42-year-old comedian - who voices the part of Zazu alongside Beyonce in the new Disney movie - has joked that he was overwhelmed by the prospect of appearing in the same photo as the chart-topping superstar.

He quipped: ''She wasn't there on Friday night. But there was a marker on the floor noting where she'd be photo-shopped in.

''Chiwetel [Ejiofor] was sitting in the front and he said, 'You need to be careful where your foot is,' and I look down on the floor and there was just this piece of tape on the floor with Beyonce's name on it...''

John - who hosts 'Last Week Tonight' - admitted the thought prompted an ''electrical reaction''.

Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he continued: ''... Just the future presence of Beyonce was so intimidating.''

The stand-up star also explained his deer-in-headlights expression in the movie's official photo.

John said: ''What I'm doing is imagining that I am about to be put into a photo with Beyonce one day and that was nerve-wracking enough!''

During the interview, John reaffirmed an earlier claim that Beyonce is the ''actual queen'', rather than Queen Elizabeth II.

Justifying his previous statement, the comedy star - who was born in England but now resides in the US - said: ''It didn't seem like that was that controversial to say!

''If you had a choice to choose between Beyonce and Queen Elizabeth II, is anyone including Queen Elizabeth II taking the second one?''