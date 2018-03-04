John Newman has vowed to ''come back fighting'' with ''honest'' and ''dark'' new music following his brain tumour battle.

The 'Love Me Again' hitmaker underwent treatment after an abnormal growth returned last year, after having a benign tumour removed six years ago, but says he's now in good health and preparing for his musical comeback.

The 27-year-old singer's new material will be radio-friendly, but he's also promised to have some of his signature ''emotional'' ballads on his next record too.

John admits that he's lost friends due to his pop career, but he's ready to fight for what he believes in.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at The Global Awards at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Thursday (01.03.18), John said of his health: ''I'm just ready to come out fighting!

''I think when you come off the radio, quite a lot of friends disappear but I'm ready to come out fighting by myself.''

Asked what's been influencing his new sound, he said: ''It's quite hard to explain it, I'm influenced by what is hitting the radio at the moment and stuff like that.

''I'd say the driving of it is coming from a radio point of view, but then I've still got that emotional John Newman top end and it's a pop song.''

And on whether he's heading in a more commercial direction, he admitted: ''A little bit, but not in a sell-out sort of way, I've still got raw emotions.

''I hate when artists say this, but when people say it's my most honest stuff, it genuinely is.''

The 'Ole' singer got engaged to his Danish girlfriend Nana - whom he met when she served as a flight attendant on his plane journey from Copenhagen to Bornholm two years ago - last year, and admits being content with his future wife made it difficult for him to pen sad songs.

He spilled: ''I'm happy in a relationship, I've had to dig it out of the deep dark paths of my life to get a record together, and it actually turns out I should have done that a long time ago.''

John's last studio album was 2015's 'Revolve'.