John Newman is reportedly set to get married on Saturday (18.08.18).

The 28-year-old musician proposed to his Danish girlfriend Nana just over a year ago, and it has been claimed they are planning on tying the knot in a lowkey ceremony at a a registry office in North London tomorrow.

John and Nana - who met in 2016 when she served as a flight attendant on his plane journey from Copenhagen to Bornholm - will then head back to his home in Kent for the reception, where the likes of Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne, and Sigala are said to be on the guest list.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''John and Nana's big day has finally arrived after well over a year of planning. They wanted to be surrounded by family and friends at their wedding and that's exactly what's happening.

''They're going to a registry office between 12 and one first before heading to his house for an after-party where they will be joined by celeb friends. And John has gone all out for it - even building swanky lodges at the back of his house for guests to stay in.

''It's obviously a very special day for John and he wanted to make it an unforgettable one for Nana who is the love of his life.''

The 'Love Me Again' hitmaker's romance with Nana has helped him stay positive after being told in early 2016 that he would need life-saving surgery to remove a tumour in his brain which had returned after previously having it operated on in 2012.

John has since been given the all clear, and now has monthly check-ups to make sure the tumour hasn't surfaced for a third time.

Previously, John gushed about his beau as he spoke about not needing to worry about ''fame or celebrity'' when he's with her.

Speaking shortly after their romance sparked, John said: ''I'm dating somebody who is really supportive of me and really lovely.

''She's not in the industry. She's actually an air hostess and that sounds really, really bad. We met on a plane. I was flying from Copenhagen to Bornholm, this tiny little island off Denmark because I was filming there.

''She was working, it wasn't like any weird flight thing, we started talking and she was amazing.

''I honestly couldn't give a f**k about fame or celebrity as she's just brilliant and I really enjoy spending time with her.''