John Newman is launching his own celebrity food series.

The 'Feelings' hitmaker and car fanatic has come up with the unique concept for 'John Newman's Fast Food Challenge', a YouTube series which sees his A-list pals feast on a ''posh'' three-course dinner whilst he is speeding them around a race track.

The 28-year-old star is on Keith Lemon's outrageous UK comedy panel show 'Celebrity Juice' on Friday night (12.04.19), and the show's host is the first in the hot seat on John's series.

Keith shared a picture with the singer on the track and admitted he felt queasy after completing the challenge.

He captioned the Instagram snap: ''Been doing the fast food Rally challenge with @johnnewmanmusic today. Me back hurts and I feel sick but by eck! We laughed!''

There is also talks of John's pals Ed Sheeran and 'These Days' hitmakers Rudimental filming their own respective episodes.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''John wanted to put his driving to good use. He'll be taking the stars around a track while they try to scoff a posh dinner, it's going to be carnage.

''Keith Lemon has filmed his episode and John's pals Ed Sheeran and Rudimental are lining up their schedules so they can have a go.''

The 'Love Me Again' hitmaker previously revealed he hopes that he can use his music career to ''get into other avenues'' such as acting and launching his own record label.

Speaking in 2016, he said: ''I want to get a label going and I did have a meeting about getting into acting. It never came through but it's something that I want to look at.

I just want to do some stuff that ticks off my bucket list. I want to use my music to get into other avenues.''

Food has certainly been a great way for John to get to know his showbiz pals, as he previously revealed he came to collaborate with Calvin Harris on 'Blame' after they met at Tescos, where the Scottish DJ was buying flapjacks.

He said: ''I met him when he was going to Tesco to buy flapjacks and a bird had s*** on his car and from there we became mates and made this tune together.''