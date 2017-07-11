John Newman is engaged.

The 27-year-old musician has proposed to his Danish girlfriend Nana - whom he met when she served as a flight attendant on his plane journey from Copenhagen to Bornholm last year - and the pair could be tying the knot as early as this summer.

A source said: ''John and Nana are completely in love and it felt completely right to get engaged. He proposed and she has been showing off her engagement ring. They have spoken about getting married later this year, although their plans are still up in the air at the moment.''

The 'Love Me Again' hitmaker's romance with Nana helped him stay positive after being told in early 2016 that he would need life-saving surgery after doctors found a tumour in his brain, and both parties enjoy how ''normal'' their relationship is.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: ''John has been spending loads of time with Nana during his recovery and they even went on a romantic trip to Japan. Recently she has joined him at his festival appearances across Europe. She gets on really well with his family too. Nana loves John for who he is and not because he's a celebrity. She certainly has no interest in being famous and just wants to carry on working as normal.''

Previously, John gushed about his beau as he spoke about not needing to worry about ''fame or celebrity'' when he's with her.

Speaking shortly after their romance sparked, John said: ''I'm dating somebody who is really supportive of me and really lovely.

''She's not in the industry. She's actually an air hostess and that sounds really, really bad. We met on a plane. I was flying from Copenhagen to Bornholm, this tiny little island off Denmark because I was filming there.

''She was working, it wasn't like any weird flight thing, we started talking and she was amazing.

''I honestly couldn't give a f**k about fame or celebrity as she's just brilliant and I really enjoy spending time with her.''