John Newman enjoys going rally racing with Sigala every couple of weekends.

The pair have been the best of friends since they teamed up on 'Give Me Your Love' with Chic legend Nile Rodgers and the 24-year-old producer - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - says in between writing songs for John's next record they've been going away to Wales for a bit of fun on the track.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about their friendship in and out of the studio, Sigala said: ''We are really good mates now. Obviously we did 'Give Me Your Love' together and we've done a few shows together.

''We going rallying every couple of weekends up in Wales. I am always hanging out with him and I am definitely keen to do something with him again.

''I have been writing some stuff for his record as well, I've done a few sessions for that and hopefully have a song together on that.

''whether or not I'll be named on it, I'm not sure. He's just an amazing person to work with.''

Little is known about John's next record, the follow-up to 2015's 'Revolve', however he has been a little busy of late and focusing on his love life after getting engaged to his Danish girlfriend Nana earlier this month.

The 27-year-old musician met Nan when she served as a flight attendant on his plane journey from Copenhagen to Bornholm last year, and the pair could be tying the knot as early as this summer.

A source said: ''John and Nana are completely in love and it felt completely right to get engaged. He proposed and she has been showing off her engagement ring. They have spoken about getting married later this year, although their plans are still up in the air at the moment.''