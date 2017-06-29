John Mayer has swapped drinking for smoking cannabis.

The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker has revealed he has stopped drinking alcoholic beverages and instead prefers to smoke weed.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably. Drinking is a f***ing con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. 'I said two, now it's three, now we're at four?'

''I never had a serious issue with it, but I remember looking around going, 'This feels rigged. I'm taking a break. There's never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.'

''I was always the guy saying that I didn't like altered states. Once you know who you are, then it becomes OK. I'm much more open-minded to small changes in consciousness. I remember every trip I ever took. I remember every thought I ever had when I laid there.''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer previously admitted he feels he is ''pretty much where he should be'' personally and professionally.

He said: ''I'm pretty much where I should be ... I have no reason to want to be any older or younger. Artists put themselves through dark times, knowing that if they create enough and well enough, they can emerge with great work that lives forever. I did that, and I now have this work that I've definitely hurt for, and this is my time to celebrate it ...

''The tour is like a victory lap after two and a half years of working on a record that is the deepest dive I've ever taken as an artist. The pot of gold at the end of the whole thing was being able to go around the world and play these songs as a happy, well-situated, excited, inspired guy. That's who you're talking to.''