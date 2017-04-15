John Mayer says he is obsessed with himself but insists he doesn't think everything he does is great.
John Mayer is obsessed with himself.
The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker has confessed that he is ''self-centered'' but insists he doesn't think everything he does is great.
He said: ''Well, like, I'm about myself, I'm self-centered, but I don't think everything I do is great. But I think about everything I do all of the time. More, all the time. All I do is think about what I do. Horrible, it's a horrible existence.''
The 39-year-old singer credits music for helping to give him some sort of peace.
He added: ''But then I'll go in the studio, and I'll come back and listen and I'll go, 'Oh, that is a great drumbeat. Listen to that guitar tone.
''Listen to that -' and then when I sing on top of it, I go, 'I don't believe that for a second.' And so I don't finish it because I don't buy it. Like if I don't buy it, no one else is gonna buy it. I go, 'That's not me.'''
One of the most personal songs on his latest album is 'In The Blood', which he feels is an ''anthem for him''.
He shared to NPR: ''I won't talk too much about it ever, for some reason. I guess I made a deal with myself that if I was gonna go that honest on a song, I wasn't gonna necessarily be a liability to it and color it in. But suffice to say that when I heard that one come back, it was like, holy - had a fist in the air.
''When you're writing, you're just trying to hear a part of yourself that you can identify - identify itself to you. When I listened to that back, it was like an anthem for me, about me, and I went - I just had a fist in the air for any time it would play, I'd just be like - there it is.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
Dwayne Johnson loves his 'The Fate of the Furious' catchphrases.
'The Fate of the Furious' saw Nathalie Emmanuel united with her childhood heroine.
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...