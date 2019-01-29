John Mayer started his 'Current Mood with John Mayer', his Instagram live show, to help combat his own ''loneliness''.
The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker has launched his 'Current Mood with John Mayer' series, which sees him joined by guests, play music and make jokes during a 45 minute programme recorded live on Instagram and hopes it will help him and his fans to ''fight'' their loneliness.
Explaining the idea behind it, he said: ''The show started as a way to fight my own loneliness, and maybe help some other people fight theirs.''
John - who announced a second season of 'Current Mood with John Mayer' - had previously revealed that he chose to do the show ''to bring people back to a more human tradition of hearing someone talk''.
He said: ''Part of me wanting to do this show is to bring people back to a more human tradition of hearing someone talk, believing what they're saying, being put at ease, made to feel okay. So set aside some time to be truthful and kind. The world around you is beautiful. The world that is downloaded from the big mother brain in the sky as contributed by millions of people ... that's tiring. We all have to live in there, but let's live outside the Matrix as well.''
Meanwhile, John previously revealed he expected too much of himself.
He said: ''The reason I'm so happy now is because a lot of expectation that I had for myself was probably a little bit unnecessary. I have a perfect image of ambition and reward for my life right now. I know what to expect, I know how much I should be asking for when I knock on the door, and I get it.
''I really write down on a piece of paper what I want out of life and what I want out of work and what I want out of ''fame'' - and I have all the stuff I want. And, yeah, I would probably like another 10, 15, 20%, but that comes with another 85% of headache. That's the truth. It would take another 85% of my happiness to get another 15% to 20% famous and, like, culturally relevant or whatever. You know?''
