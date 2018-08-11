John Mayer's home was ''ransacked'' by burglars.

The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker had his home in Beverley Hills broken into on Friday morning (10.08.18) and the thief managed to get away with between $100,000 and $200,000 of John's property including music equipment and watches.

The offender entered the house through a bedroom window, which was smashed whilst John was out, TMZ reports.

John has had bad luck as of late as he recently had to have an emergency appendectomy as a result of him suffering from acute appendicitis, which is an inflammation of the tube, caused by a blockage in its hollow portion.

John had to cancel a show with Dead & Company at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with the band saying in a statement at the time.

In a statement, they said: ''John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits. The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Florida and Dec. 8 in Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the Dec. 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed. All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase. (sic)''

John previously confessed he expects too much of himself at times.

He said: ''The reason I'm so happy now is because a lot of expectation that I had for myself was probably a little bit unnecessary. I have a perfect image of ambition and reward for my life right now. I know what to expect, I know how much I should be asking for when I knock on the door, and I get it. I really write down on a piece of paper what I want out of life and what I want out of work and what I want out of ''fame'' - and I have all the stuff I want. And, yeah, I would probably like another 10, 15, 20%, but that comes with another 85% of headache. That's the truth. It would take another 85% of my happiness to get another 15% to 20% famous and, like, culturally relevant or whatever. You know?''