John Mayer wanted his new album to be as ambitious as possible.

The 39-year-old singer/songwriter is releasing his latest record 'The Search For Everything' in stages, starting with four songs and he believes it is some of his best work.

He told Rolling Stone: ''My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer'. I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard.''

John also hopes that people will be so impressed with his first four songs that they will want to buy more.

He explained: ''The price of admission is four songs. If you don't like these, don't get the next four. But if I've engendered some kind of trust that you think I'm onto something, get the next four, and come along with me on every single wave.''

And John says working on the track 'Love On The Weekend' was particularly special as he knew he was creating something great.

He explained: ''Writing 'Love On The Weekend' was the experience of all the best songs I've ever written, when you're going to go home and obsess all night because you know you're onto something and you know it's only going to get better when you go back and work on it the next day.''