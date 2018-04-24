John Mayer has posted a spoof makeup tutorial showing his fans how to achieve his ''smokey eye'' look.

The 40-year-old singer posted a selection of Stories on his Instagram account yesterday (24.04.18) lampooning the beauty tips posted by other celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, Perrie Edwards, Kim Kardashian West and Karlie Kloss, by showcasing eye makeup techniques using a Chanel palette.

The 'Love On The Weekend' hitmaker joked: ''Hey everybody, I've been getting a lot of comments recently asking when I'm going to do a Smokey eye tutorial, and so I thought that I would do it for you tonight.

''So I started buying Chanel makeup just for the colours because I'm doing a colour study on some things and I really like Chanel colours, but this particular one came with an instruction manual on how to put on eyeshadow.''

The musician then proceeded to explain why he chose to use the little foam sponge applicators that came with his makeup palettes, and then advised his millions of Instagram followers to apply the products gently to achieve his look.

He continued: ''I'm just going to go for it and show you how I do it, you see a lot of tutorials showing you what brushes you need to have, like blending brushes and stuff but really believe the only ones you need are the little ones that come with them.

''First I'm going to start with some Copper. This is where guys get it wrong, they go too heavy. Notice how I'm already impressing you with my light touch.''

The 'Still Feel Like Your Man' crooner finished off his comical tutorial by admiring his finished piece but he soon decided his look wasn't up to professional standard and chose to remove his hard work for a ''make-up free selfie''.

He gushed: ''Oh I'm sorry did somebody nail it? No they didn't. They came close and that's what matters. That's the only thing this was all about, was giving it your all and being glorious. Makeup free selfie.''