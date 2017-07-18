John Mayer expected too much of himself.

The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker believes the pressure he put on himself in the past was ''a little bit unnecessary'' and is enjoying taking a back seat from fame nowadays.

He said: ''The reason I'm so happy now is because a lot of expectation that I had for myself was probably a little bit unnecessary. I have a perfect image of ambition and reward for my life right now. I know what to expect, I know how much I should be asking for when I knock on the door, and I get it.

''I really write down on a piece of paper what I want out of life and what I want out of work and what I want out of ''fame'' - and I have all the stuff I want. And, yeah, I would probably like another 10, 15, 20%, but that comes with another 85% of headache. That's the truth. It would take another 85% of my happiness to get another 15% to 20% famous and, like, culturally relevant or whatever. You know?''

And the 39-year-old singer he is feeling ''good'' right now as he is able to go at his own pace and ''lead the charge''.

He added to GQ Style: ''Yeah, there's nothing in my life that doesn't feel good. I'm not being pushed into battle, I'm leading the charge. Because I understand what my vision is - and yes, I believe we can still use the word vision.

''So I don't walk around going, like, Man, why is The Search for Everything not ... in the Top 10 on iTunes? It's a relatively introspective record. I don't expect that people are going to bend the way they think about music just to meet this one record.''