John Mayer put himself under ''unnecessary'' pressure in the past and is enjoying taking a back seat from fame nowadays.
John Mayer expected too much of himself.
The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker believes the pressure he put on himself in the past was ''a little bit unnecessary'' and is enjoying taking a back seat from fame nowadays.
He said: ''The reason I'm so happy now is because a lot of expectation that I had for myself was probably a little bit unnecessary. I have a perfect image of ambition and reward for my life right now. I know what to expect, I know how much I should be asking for when I knock on the door, and I get it.
''I really write down on a piece of paper what I want out of life and what I want out of work and what I want out of ''fame'' - and I have all the stuff I want. And, yeah, I would probably like another 10, 15, 20%, but that comes with another 85% of headache. That's the truth. It would take another 85% of my happiness to get another 15% to 20% famous and, like, culturally relevant or whatever. You know?''
And the 39-year-old singer he is feeling ''good'' right now as he is able to go at his own pace and ''lead the charge''.
He added to GQ Style: ''Yeah, there's nothing in my life that doesn't feel good. I'm not being pushed into battle, I'm leading the charge. Because I understand what my vision is - and yes, I believe we can still use the word vision.
''So I don't walk around going, like, Man, why is The Search for Everything not ... in the Top 10 on iTunes? It's a relatively introspective record. I don't expect that people are going to bend the way they think about music just to meet this one record.''
