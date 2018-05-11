John Mayer has blamed Kanye West's controversial comments on his ''toxic'' creativity.

The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker has spoken out in support of the 'Bound 2' rapper, who has recently been caught making bizarre comments - including calling slavery a ''choice'' - and says his ''intoxicating and sometimes toxic'' creativity explains his comments.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, John said: ''He's the most creative person I've ever met in my life. The veil that hangs between what you know and what you don't in terms of creating, for him, is so freaking thin that I understand his excitement artistically. He can pull anything into existence that he wants. He is maybe the greatest summoner of creative energy. I've seen him do it; it's a magic trick.

''That is intoxicating and sometimes toxic. Because how can you be sure what is someone's true assessment of a boundary line and what is just another imaginary imposed boundary line? You're just not sure where the walls are. When you're that powerful at building the road as you go, it's gotta be very hard to be able to trust what's a real road block and what's an imaginary road block. Because your whole life .. as an artist ... is breaking through imaginary road blocks.''

Meanwhile, Kanye recently admitted he uses the ''world'' as his therapist.

He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''